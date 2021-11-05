Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys cross country team gears up for state

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys cross country team is heading back to the state meet for the fifth time in six years.

”At the beginning of the season, we didn’t really think we had too much of a chance to go to state. When coach asked us if we thought we had a chance to go to state, nobody raised their hands, but the day before sections, he asked again. We all raised our hands,” said James Younge, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland junior.

No seniors, no problem for the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland boys cross country team.

The group ran to a runner-up finish at this year’s Section 2A meet led by sophomore Nathan Strobe finishing with a time of 18 minutes and 12 seconds.

“This team that’s going to be running on Saturday, we have one junior, two sophomores, two freshmen, two eighth graders. We’re really excited about the future. At the beginning of the year, it was a little tough without senior leadership. These few teams we’ve had go to state in the past have really had some strong leaders on that team. This year, they had to work on that. We had two junior boys that were elected captains. They’re both a little quieter so it was lead by example. They’ve really taken on their roles as the years have gone on and are excited to see where we can go next year,” said Dale Compton, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland head coach.

It’s truly a team effort at Loyola with a pack of runners leading the way.

“Without really having a true frontrunner, we worked hard on having our guys together and at the section meet our top five were 24 seconds apart, the closest of any top five in the section. Just getting these guys running together, they worked together in the meet we had five guys in the top 20 at the section meet and that’s what helped us get to state,” Compton added.

All the action for this year’s state cross country race takes place Saturday at St. Olaf in what should be a warmer than usual meet.

“It’ll be a nice change. The last couple times it’s been low 40′s upper 30′s, snowflake in there. This time it should be better conditions which will lead to a better race,” said Younge.

We’ll take a look at the highlights from this year’s state meet Saturday night on KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.