Mankato woman achieves dream of performing on the big stage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A local foundation makes dreams come true, and it was all about the drama on Thursday night.

Emily Broze performed her dream role thanks to the Profinium Dreams Foundation.

Broze is celebrating her 30th birthday Thursday by starring in the musical Beauty and the Beast.

Her family says that it has always been her dream to play Belle. She has been participating in plays with Aktion Theater Club, but has missed performing because of the pandemic.

Thanks to Zoom rehearsals and director Wilbur Neuschwander-Frink, the show went on. A months-long effort this cast and crew says was worth it.

“Any of us human beings have dreams and things that we want to achieve in our lives. And just to be able to witness that and honor that and experience it together with Emily is very difficult to describe that,” Neuschwander-Frink said.

“To be able to watch the eyes and to watch the excitement, to see that moment when that dream comes true for them, is just absolutely huge,” said Karen Legault, vice president of marketing at Profinium.

Funds for the play were paid for by Profinium, which supports the Achieving Dreams Together Program.

