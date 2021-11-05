Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MN state marshals remind public to fix, adjust smoke alarms for time change

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Marshals want everyone to remember to put fresh batteries in home smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they turn their clocks backward one hour this weekend.

People die every year in Minnesota homes where smoke alarms are absent or not properly working.

Smoke alarms need to be checked often and batteries changed twice a year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last night, Mankato man, Peter John Lohre, 24, was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges...
Mankato man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Main st opens
Main Street in Le Sueur back open after nearly 40 years
Yesterday's local election results are in...!
Minnesota election results are in
Vaccine
OSHA mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Latest News

test
test
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Dia de los Muertos Old Town
Your morning dynamic duo, Kelsey and Lisa, surprise and award two deserving women a special...
Two deserving people get a surprise Daymaker treat
An MSU Mankato librarian, Jenny Turner, has been selected as a Fulbright Specialist for the...
MSU Chair of Library Services selected as Fulbright Specialist