MN state marshals remind public to fix, adjust smoke alarms for time change

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Marshals want everyone to remember to put fresh batteries in home smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they turn their clocks backward one hour this weekend.

People die every year in Minnesota homes where smoke alarms are absent or not properly working.

Smoke alarms need to be checked often and batteries changed twice a year.

