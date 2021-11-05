MSU Chair of Library Services selected as Fulbright Specialist

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An MSU Mankato librarian, Jenny Turner, will be bringing her skills to the country of Qatar.

Turner was selected as a Fulbright Specialist for the Qatar National Library, where she’ll be assisting librarians at the National Library in offering research and customer services.

She will also offer skill development for library staff, which will allow them to support other institutions across Qatar. In particular, Turner will offer professional development for librarians in reference skills, understanding library users, and user experience.

Turner will be departing in a few days for her assignment.

