OSHA mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — People who work at businesses with more than 100 employees must be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or be subjected to weekly testing and wear a mask at work.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration filed an Emergency Temporary Standard related to the COVID-19 vaccines, testing and face coverings at work on Thursday.

According to OSHA and Greater Mankato Growth, as of Thursday, employees must comply with all the requirements, except testing within 30 days, as well as testing compliance within 60 days.

Employers with more than 100 employees must determine the vaccination status of each employee, obtain proof of vaccination status, and maintain records. It also requires employees to notify the employer of a positive COVID-19 test or diagnosis.

“ETS is a unique rule-making process that OSHA can do. They do it in cases where they assess that there is a grave danger to workers in the workplace. They have assessed that the COVID-19 pandemic meets that grave danger standard. They flipped their rule-making process upside down. So, in this case, they issue an ETS, and it takes immediate effect,” explained Andy Wilke, business development and public affairs director at Greater Mankato Growth.

“There have been a number of states and other advocacy groups that will be challenging this rule. It remains to be what those will be. Our position at Greater Mankato Growth is that we had hoped OSHA would allow employers to develop a plan that is tailored to each employer’s unique circumstance,” Wilke added.

GMG also says that some employers worry about the cost of testing and setting up the process.

