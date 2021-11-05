Pick of the Litter: Darling and Idabell
Published: Nov. 5, 2021
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Darling and Idabell.
They came to the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society separately, and can be adopted separately, but have since formed a friendship and special bond at BENCHS.
Their adopters will need to bring them into BENCHS for a couple of appointments to address some more minor health conditions, which will be covered at no cost by BENCHS.
Both dogs are friendly and full of love. They love to play, cuddle and curl up in blankets.
Anyone interested in adopting Darling and/or Idabell is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.
