Pick of the Litter: Darling and Idabell

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Darling and Idabell.

They came to the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society separately, and can be adopted separately, but have since formed a friendship and special bond at BENCHS.

Their adopters will need to bring them into BENCHS for a couple of appointments to address some more minor health conditions, which will be covered at no cost by BENCHS.

Oh! Darling This little senior chihuahua is cute as a button and ready for someone to take her home! Darling loves to... Posted by Animal Shelter/BENCHS on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Both dogs are friendly and full of love. They love to play, cuddle and curl up in blankets.

Anyone interested in adopting Darling and/or Idabell is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

