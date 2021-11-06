Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers opted for treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine

By Jared Dean
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Friday he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized. You know, there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements. Owners have made statements. You know, there’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys,” Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in an interview in September.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, the signal-caller confirmed he’s unvaccinated, but said he sought homeopathic treatment in the off-season.

Rodgers then asked the National Football League to accept the treatment as a viable vaccine, which was denied. The reigning MVP tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Read more: Aaron Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine

“I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID. And I have been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended, in his podcasts, and you know, on the phone to me, and I am going to have the best immunity possible,” Rodgers said.

Part of that treatment includes the use of Ivermectin, which is commonly used to treat parasites in animals. Earlier this year, the FDA disproved theories the drug could treat COVID patients.

The FDA says that Ivermectin is not authorized for use against COVID-19 because it has not been shown to be safe or effective against the virus.

Rodgers will miss the Packers’ game this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and could miss another week of action, depending on how long his symptoms persist.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last night, Mankato man, Peter John Lohre, 24, was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges...
Mankato man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges
The State Patrol says three people have died in a highway crash in central Minnesota.
3 killed, 1 injured in central Minnesota highway crash
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
The child that was in critical condition after an alleged assault by her father, Kristopher...
Child in critical condition passed away from suspected child abuse
Main st opens
Main Street in Le Sueur back open after nearly 40 years

Latest News

Aaron Rodgers opted for treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine
FILE — Some Minnesota employers are concerned about how a new federal vaccine requirement for...
How will vaccine mandate impact tight labor market?
How will vaccine mandate impact tight labor market?
A completed renovation at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague will allow more patients with...
$4.5 million surgical expansion almost complete at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague