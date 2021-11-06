Aaron Rodgers opted for treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Friday he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized. You know, there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements. Owners have made statements. You know, there’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys,” Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said in an interview in September.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, the signal-caller confirmed he’s unvaccinated, but said he sought homeopathic treatment in the off-season.

Rodgers then asked the National Football League to accept the treatment as a viable vaccine, which was denied. The reigning MVP tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

“I consulted with a now good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID. And I have been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended, in his podcasts, and you know, on the phone to me, and I am going to have the best immunity possible,” Rodgers said.

Part of that treatment includes the use of Ivermectin, which is commonly used to treat parasites in animals. Earlier this year, the FDA disproved theories the drug could treat COVID patients.

The FDA says that Ivermectin is not authorized for use against COVID-19 because it has not been shown to be safe or effective against the virus.

Rodgers will miss the Packers’ game this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs and could miss another week of action, depending on how long his symptoms persist.

