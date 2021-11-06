Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Families workout to support veterans with mental illness

Fit and Grit hosted 22 Degrees, an event to support Mission 22.
Families workout at 22 Degrees event in Mankato, Minn.
Families workout at 22 Degrees event in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Families got moving in Sibley Park Saturday, but the series of push-ups and jumping jacks wasn’t just an average workout. It was a fight against mental illness.

“We’re looking to really promote veteran mental health and bring awareness to the suicide rate among veterans,” said Ashley Kuepmer, co-owner of Fit and Grit Training.

Fit and Grit hosted its first ever 22 Degrees event in support of Mission 22 Mankato, which helps veterans battling PTSD and other mental illnesses.

“It really does take a village to combat not only suicide but mental health in general,” added Loren Files, Minnesota State Leader for Mission 22.

22 symbolizes the average number of service members who commit suicide each day in the United States.

Ashley mentioned, “It’s ridiculously high, and there’s a lot of issues revolving around veteran mental health and them getting the services they need.”

Fit and Grit co-owner Matt Kuemper knows firsthand the importance of helping veterans push through hard times.

Matt said, “I’m a veteran myself. Any way that we could use our business to give back, we’ve always been looking for things that we can do.”

Fit and Grit hosts weekly workouts at the base of Sibley’s sledding hill, but 22 Degrees was much more than its usual 45-minute session.

Families danced to a DJ, enjoyed lunch from a food truck and visited booths with resources from partnering organizations.

“Seeing the entire community get involved and care about this cause is just fantastic,” stated Files.

Fit and Grit hopes to make 22 Degrees an annual event.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Patrol says three people have died in a highway crash in central Minnesota.
3 killed, 1 injured in central Minnesota highway crash
The child that was in critical condition after an alleged assault by her father, Kristopher...
Child in critical condition passed away from suspected child abuse
Crews responded to a fire at Wells Concrete Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Wells, Minn.
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Wells Concrete
Scarlets post another shutout while the Eagles upset top-ranked Blooming Prairie.
Mankato West, Maple River football teams heading to state
Last night, Mankato man, Peter John Lohre, 24, was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges...
Mankato man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges

Latest News

River Hills Holiday Arts Craft and Gift Show in Mankato, Minn.
River Hills Mall craft show helps shoppers gear up for the holidays
FILE — A Greater Mankato Area United Way vehicle is pictured in Madison Lake, Minn., in this...
Greater Mankato Area United Way reaches halfway point of 2022 campaign goal
Greater Mankato Area United Way reaches halfway point in 2022 campaign goal
Mankato woman achieves dream of performing on the big stage
Mankato woman achieves dream of performing on the big stage