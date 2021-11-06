Greater Mankato Area United Way reaches halfway point of 2022 campaign goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Area United Way is halfway to its $2.6 million goal for its 2022 campaign.

The campaign started back on Aug. 1 and goes through December.

The United Way supports 59 programs within 40 agencies, including Open Door Health Center, Project For Teens and Connecting Kids.

They still have a lot of opportunities to raise additional funds to get to their goal.

The Fire & Ice Ball is taking place on Dec. 4, which is their biggest fundraising event of the year.

Getting halfway to their goal is a big motivator for Untied Way officials, especially since this year is closer to normal than the last couple of years due to the pandemic.

”This year has been really refreshing because we are getting back to having our regular campaigns and that means being able to go into businesses and hold campaigns educating employees on what the work that United Way is doing and the beautiful things that the 59 programs that we support in the 2022 campaign that we are doing every day to improve people’s lives. COVID put a big twist for all of us, and it was really difficult to do virtual ones,” explained Barb Kaus, CEO of Greater Mankato United Way.

Another fundraising event, the Reading Festival, takes place Saturday, Nov. 13.

Visit the Greater Mankato Area United Way website for more information and to learn how to contribute to the 2022 campaign.

