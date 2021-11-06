Health officials provide tips for children afraid of needles

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Across America, the last three days have seen hectic scheduling and busy days for both parents and health officials now that the COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children 5-11-years-old.

It has brought a lot of questions concerning the vaccine and how it could be stressful for kids and families that decide to get vaccinated, especially for those who already have a fear of needles.

“To be as calm and as ready for this as possible. Is it realistic that every kid is going to be like in a complete zen moment when they are about to get a needle stuck into their arm? No. So, we have to have realistic expectations about that,” explained Dr. Anastasia Ristau, a licensed psychologist at PrairieCare.

The Mankato Clinic and PrairieCare have some tips to ease children’s minds when getting the shot.

“In the pediatrics office, this is what we do all day, every day. So, we are pretty comfortable with kids feeling a little hesitant or a little nervous,” added Dr. Katie Smentek, a pediatrician at the Mankato Clinic. “Reassuring them that we are really good at this, so we make it as easy as painless as possible. Really reinforcing the kids that this is something that is going to keep them healthy. It is also going to protect the people around them, it’s a good way to frame them when bringing their kids in.”

“It will be okay, no big deal, but everything about our body language is ‘they are going to feel that, they are going to pick up on that.’ That is going to create some anxiety for them as well,” Ristau explained.

Another big tip is to have a conversation with them.

“It’s a very quick experience, it might hurt a little bit and then finding a comparison. We don’t want to be like ‘oh no it is going to be just fine, no big deal, quick and easy, painless.’ That is not really helpful, that actually tends to escalate kids’ anxiety more,” Ristau continued.

In this instance, technology can actually help with easing kids’ tensions.

“Maybe it’s a show or whatever it might be, music video or whatever works for your kiddo. Not only watch it with them, but talk to them about it, ask them questions about it,” stated Ristau. “What you are doing is engaging their brain in something different besides the fact that they are getting an injection.”

There are also devices that you can use to help your children, like shot blockers and some numbing before their vaccine appointment as well.

