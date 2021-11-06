Your Photos
Mankato West, Maple River football teams heading to state

By Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Section football championships are finally here. Friday night, a couple of area teams punched their tickets to the state tournament.

In Section 2AAAAA, the Mankato West Scarlets beat Chaska 35-0.

Section 2AA, Maple River upsets top-ranked Blooming Prairie 40-18.

Section 2A, Murray County Central defeats Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 23-8.

Section 2 9-man, Hills Beaver Creek tops Mountain Lake Area 36-9.

