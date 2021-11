WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Numerous fire departments responded Friday evening to a fire at the Wells Concrete plant.

Fire departments at the scene included Wells, Walters, Easton, Minnesota Lake, Kiester and Freeborn.

Highway 22 was also blocked off to motorists for a brief period.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

