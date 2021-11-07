Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrates 120th anniversary.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -On Nov. 7, 1901, the Blue Earth County Historical Society was founded under the goal of collecting, preserving and presenting the history of Blue Earth County.

This past weekend, 120 years later, they celebrated their anniversary.

From beverage fads to farm life, the museum is as varied as the history of the area itself.

Operations Manager Danelle Erickson says that the most important piece about history is the people who make it.

“It’s stories, and who doesn’t love a good story? And to have, to have a central spot for all of those stories to be collected and preserved, we’ve got so many different people in our research center coming to find out their family history, maybe those stories have been lost, and we can bring them back to them,” said Erickson.

The annual open house is a tradition for the Historical Society, but this year the museum has an additional goal.

“It’s also been a kickoff for an exciting campaign for a future expansion of this building that we’ve started, kind of launched this weekend,” Erickson explained.

The expansion would provide improvements to the exterior of the building, aiding the building’s parking lots and visibility.

The Historical Society hopes to raise $240,000 within 120 days to celebrate 120 years of operation.

The museum aims to put “shovels in the ground” within the next three years.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

