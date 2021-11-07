Your Photos
Mankato father could face new charges in baby girl’s death

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Prosecutors in Mankato are awaiting autopsy results before deciding whether to file more serious charges against a father who allegedly assaulted his 2-month-old child.

Police say the child died Wednesday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The infant had been hospitalized since Sept. 23.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, of Mankato, remained jailed Saturday on charges filed last month of first-degree assault.

According to the complaint, Henderson first tried to blame a cat for the injuries, but later admitted to hitting the baby on the back forcefully enough to break her ribs.

