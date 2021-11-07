Motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection of Hwy. 14, 3rd Ave in Mankato
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A motorcycle driver has died following a crash with a truck in Mankato Saturday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4 PM Saturday at the intersection of the Highway 14 eastbound off ramp and 3rd avenue when a truck and motorcycle collided.
The preliminary report from the patrol says the driver of the pickup, a 33 year old man from Glencoe, was not injured.
The report identifies the motorcyclist as a 70 year old man from Mankato. His name is not being released pending family notification.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.