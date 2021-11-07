Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection of Hwy. 14, 3rd Ave in Mankato

A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Mankato.
A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Mankato.(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A motorcycle driver has died following a crash with a truck in Mankato Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4 PM Saturday at the intersection of the Highway 14 eastbound off ramp and 3rd avenue when a truck and motorcycle collided.

The preliminary report from the patrol says the driver of the pickup, a 33 year old man from Glencoe, was not injured.

The report identifies the motorcyclist as a 70 year old man from Mankato. His name is not being released pending family notification.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire at Wells Concrete Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Wells, Minn.
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Wells Concrete
Scarlets post another shutout while the Eagles upset top-ranked Blooming Prairie.
Mankato West, Maple River football teams heading to state
The State Patrol says three people have died in a highway crash in central Minnesota.
3 killed, 1 injured in central Minnesota highway crash
The child that was in critical condition after an alleged assault by her father, Kristopher...
Child in critical condition passed away from suspected child abuse
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Family and friends remember Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead

Latest News

Ski lift at Mount Kato in Mankato, Minn.
Mount Kato planning to open amid warm temperatures, staffing shortage
Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz crosses first in Class AA.
Area runners compete at state cross country meet
St. Peter hosted section volleyball action Saturday afternoon.
WEM, Cleveland come up short in section volleyball
Cardinals go on to win 27-6.
Big plays power Fairmont past Waseca in section championship