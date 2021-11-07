Your Photos
River Hills Mall craft show helps shoppers gear up for the holidays

River Hills Holiday Arts Craft and Gift Show in Mankato, Minn.
River Hills Holiday Arts Craft and Gift Show in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shoppers geared up for the holidays at the Holiday Arts and Crafts Gift Show at the River Hills Mall.

Dozens of local vendors lined the mall’s main corridor, offering a variety of handcrafted items like beauty products, kitchen supplies and festive decorations.

Some vendors said product shortages are causing custom orders to take longer than usual, so shoppers should buy gifts early this season.

Babs Miller, owner of Etch-pressions, said she was happy to see lots of people getting a head start on their holiday shopping.

“There are a ton of people here, which is exciting. I love seeing all the faces. Some of them are old, some of them are new, and it’s just exciting meeting everybody. It’s so fun. Even with the deer hunting opener, there are still a ton of people out here shopping today,” Miller explained.

The show will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

