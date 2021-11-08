Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Cold case slaying defendant incompetent for trial in MN

FILE — A judge has determined a defendant from South Dakota accused in a 1974 slaying in...
FILE — A judge has determined a defendant from South Dakota accused in a 1974 slaying in Minnesota isn’t competent to stand trial.(heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A judge has determined a defendant from South Dakota accused in a 1974 slaying in Minnesota isn’t competent to stand trial.

New DNA testing led to the arrest of Algene Vossen in the death of Mable Herman of Willmar, Minnesota, who prosecutors said had been stabbed 38 times.

Vossen was questioned shortly after the body of the 74-year-old victim was discovered by her sister in Willmar on Jan. 27, 1974. But it was only after advances in DNA testing and another look at the case that Vossen was arrested decades later in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he had been living.

Vossen, 80, is charged with second-degree murder. His attorney asked a judge to find Vossen incompetent to stand trial due to his physical and mental status. Three mental health experts examined Vossen and determined that he was suffering from significant memory impairment.

A judge in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota on Friday agreed with the defense request.

Defense attorney Kent Marshall says he doesn’t consider the ruling a win for his client.

“I can’t say there’s a victory here, you know we have a family that is still 47 years later still grieving the loss of someone, no closure and we have a guy who is 80-years old that is suffering from mental incapacity either suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s or some combination of that,” Marshall told KELO-TV.

Now that Vossen has been found to be incompetent to stand trial for murder, the county must decide if he can be civilly committed to a mental health facility.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Mankato.
Motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection of Hwy. 14, 3rd Ave in Mankato
The motorcycle driver who died following a crash with a truck in Mankato, Saturday afternoon,...
KMSU Blues host killed in weekend crash
Ski lift at Mount Kato in Mankato, Minn.
Mount Kato planning to open amid warm temperatures, staffing shortage
Cardinals go on to win 27-6.
Big plays power Fairmont past Waseca in section championship
The Madelia Police Department remain on the lookout for two individuals who attempted to break...
Madelia police on the lookout for two involved in burglary

Latest News

FILE — An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Fort Dodge Sunday.
Shooting in Iowa town critically injures 18-year-old man
FILE — A Rochester man was arrested Monday afternoon after a police chase in Blue Earth and...
Rochester man arrested after police chase in Blue Earth, Waseca counties
FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks Head Coach Matt Margenthaler, left, talks to his team during a...
Experienced core returns to lead Mavericks men’s basketball team
Experienced core returns to lead Mavericks men’s basketball team