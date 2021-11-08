Experienced core returns to lead Mavericks men’s basketball team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Division II college basketball season is right around the corner and the Minnesota State Mavericks are rated third in the NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll leading into the season. Mary Rominger joined head coach Matt Margenthaler to preview the upcoming season.

Mary Rominger: “Coach Margenthaler, how do you feel about that rating heading into the season after what you’ve seen from this program so far?”

Matt Margenthaler: “Well I think you know, with the returners we have coming back, our whole starting lineup is back this year and some key additions, it’s probably where we should’ve been picked. It really doesn’t matter early in these preseason polls where you’re picked. You want to win at the end of the season and that’s where we want to be at the top of the NSIC and have an opportunity to get to the NCAA Tournament and that’s something we haven’t done in the last two years. Very important for this basketball program to do well in our league which will set us up for some postseason NCAA Tournament time.”

MR: “Bringing it back a little bit, last season a limited schedule with primarily in-conference games, but NSIC Tournament did happen and MSU-Moorhead won the competition in a double-overtime thriller. The year before that, another NSIC championship loss, how do you feel about the postseason entering this upcoming year?”

Meet the Squad 😈 Freshman, Kyreese Willingham

.

Nickname: Reese

Hometown: Waseca, MN

Fav Movie: Home Alone (all of em)

Fav Food: Crab Legs pic.twitter.com/OqTjSZr7tM — MSU Men's Basketball (@MinnStMBBall) November 7, 2021

MM: “Postseason’s always fun, that’s where you want to get to and I think last year with that double-overtime loss, that was a game if we win that we’re probably in the NCAA Tournament, so that was a tough loss. But, our kids have been very resilient, they’ve worked extremely hard. I think with the schedule that we have in front of us this year, it sets us up to be successful. We’ve played three exhibition scrimmages already, that’s going to help us going into Kansas City this next week. So, we’re just looking forward to getting back on the court with no masks and being able to play a college basketball season, that’s a big, big plus right there.”

MR: “You mention those returners, back in the lineup, the starting five, sophomore Quincy Anderson was named a player to watch for this upcoming season, averaged 17.1 points per game last year. What have you seen from him in his development, so young, now leading into his sophomore year?”

MM: “Yeah, it’s his sophomore year, but he’s been here three years already because he came off an injury with his knee. He’s as explosive of a guard as in the league right now, he can score at all three levels and I honestly think he’s just scratching the surface. He will be our go-to guy, he can get us buckets, you need to have a guy like that. It’s nice to have Kelby Kramer back in the middle, who’s about a seven-footer. He’s a rim protector, rebounds extremely well for us. Ryland Holt, we need to get some production out of him at that four spot. Even though that starting five is back, that doesn’t even say that’s going to be our starting five. Brady Williams is a young man, a freshman last year who played extremely well for us and has probably had one of the better preseasons’ for us going into the season, so he may crack that starting lineup. We still have decisions to make, still got a couple of practices before we do hit the floor for real. It’s an exciting time, it’s a great time and our guys are excited about it.”

#NSICMBB we represented in the #NCAAD2 "These are the best arenas in DII college basketball, according to the fans" article. @SanfordPentagon named an "Author’s choice"

Check out the Article⤵️ https://t.co/VrCvII6ziJ pic.twitter.com/r6NgM3gQdl — NSIC (@NorthernSunConf) November 5, 2021

MR: “Well, that regular-season competition does begin Nov. 12, with the Central Region Challenge, Missouri Western State is the first one in that regular-season schedule. How do you feel about the schedule as a whole and you guys put those games together?”

MM: “This is a tough schedule, no question about it and when you start with these regional games, that first game against Missouri Western, it could really factor in later on if we get into the NCAA Tournament or not, then we play Lincoln the next night. Those two are MIAA schools, we need to go out there and not only win for ourselves but win for our league. The more that our league can win these cross-over games, it helps everybody, and so we want to make sure we’re a multiple-bid league, which we have been over the last few years. If we can get three to four teams in out of those six teams that get in, that’s what we want to do.”

The Mavericks will return to Mankato for their home opener against St. Cloud State on Nov. 20. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.