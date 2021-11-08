GreenSeam announces award honorees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - GreenSeam announced the 2021 honorees that will be recognized at the Greater Mankato Awards & Hall of Fame tomorrow.

Dr. Shane Bowyer, an Assistant Professor of Management and the Director of AgriBusiness & Food Innovation Program at MSU will be receiving the Seamed in Success Award.

Greenseam says Bowyer took the lead in bringing an agribusiness and food innovation program to MSU and assisted GreenSeam with its State of Ag Report.

The Growing in the GreenSeam Award will be given to family-owned Clean Plus, Inc.

According to Greenseam, Clean Plus has earned a reputation for the quality and uses of its hand cleaners in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.