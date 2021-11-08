Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

GreenSeam announces award honorees

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - GreenSeam announced the 2021 honorees that will be recognized at the Greater Mankato Awards & Hall of Fame tomorrow.

Dr. Shane Bowyer, an Assistant Professor of Management and the Director of AgriBusiness & Food Innovation Program at MSU will be receiving the Seamed in Success Award.

Greenseam says Bowyer took the lead in bringing an agribusiness and food innovation program to MSU and assisted GreenSeam with its State of Ag Report.

The Growing in the GreenSeam Award will be given to family-owned Clean Plus, Inc.

According to Greenseam, Clean Plus has earned a reputation for the quality and uses of its hand cleaners in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Mankato.
Motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection of Hwy. 14, 3rd Ave in Mankato
Cardinals go on to win 27-6.
Big plays power Fairmont past Waseca in section championship
Ski lift at Mount Kato in Mankato, Minn.
Mount Kato planning to open amid warm temperatures, staffing shortage
Crews responded to a fire at Wells Concrete Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Wells, Minn.
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Wells Concrete
Scarlets post another shutout while the Eagles upset top-ranked Blooming Prairie.
Mankato West, Maple River football teams heading to state

Latest News

South Central College will be joining other colleges across the country in observing today as...
SCC to promote first generation students
The motorcycle driver who died following a crash with a truck in Mankato, Saturday afternoon,...
KMSU Blues host killed in weekend crash
The Madelia Police Department remain on the lookout for two individuals who attempted to break...
Madelia police on the lookout for two involved in burglary
Kelsey and Lisa get a box of Minnesota fun from the Director of Waseca-Le Sueur Regional...
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library boxes up some Minnesota fun