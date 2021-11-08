KMSU Blues host killed in weekend crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The motorcycle driver who died following a crash with a truck in Mankato, Saturday afternoon, has been identified.

Minnesota State University Mankato’s KMSU radio announced that their longtime host, Mark Halverson, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of the Hwy 14 eastbound off ramp and 3rd Ave.

Halverson got his start in 1972 when his first Blues program aired on KMSU’s AM affiliate. In ‘91, Halverson went on to host KMSU’s flagship Blues program ‘Blues Before Monday’ which expanded from there.

He also served as a director for the Minnesota Blues Society.

