Lost Sanity hosts forensic psychologist.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -This weekend, Lost Sanity Brewery in Madelia hosted Forensic Psychologist and True Crime Author Frank Weber to talk about his career talking to criminals most only read about.

The Minnesota native has made a career out of getting into the minds of suspects and victims alike.

“So they bring this guy in an orange jumpsuit, and shackles on his wrists and feet. They set him in the plastic chair across from me, The take that chain, and they wrap it around his shackles,” Weber recounted.

In the presence of grim death, there is intrigue, horror, and yet, laughter.

“I think no matter what you do, you have to have a sense of humor. When I’m at work, and I’m dealing this those types of cases, I am serious, there’s no joking around, but we’re here, and I just have to share some of the bizarre stuff, because you get weird things.”

An opportunity to learn and joke about the macabre is an allure that many found difficult to ignore.

Stories of serial felons may initially seem off-putting, but for some, it’s all part of the fun.

“It’s the intrigue, and the mystique of it all, and what drives people to do that,” said brewery co-owner Doug Fenske.

“I just think it’s the mystery of it. People like a mystery, and this is real life stuff. And they want to know why people do what they do, it’s basically what drives me,” Weber said on why people are so intrigued by the macabre.

Alongside a friendly chat and discussion, Weber also invited the audience into what it’s like to sit across from him, giving a live demonstration of a polygraph test, with a volunteer in the hot seat.

In Madelia, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

