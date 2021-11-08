Madelia police on the lookout for two involved in burglary

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia Police Department remain on the lookout for two individuals who attempted to break into an apartment complex Friday morning.

A white male with dirty blond hair and a white female with pink hair tried the front door on the apartment and when it did not open, went back outside and attempted to open an unlocked window on the ground floor and crawl inside.

The two individuals seem to be in their mid-30s to early-40s. When confronted by the occupants of the house, the pair drove off in a tannish or brown station wagon.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the police department that number is 507-642-3246.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.