Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man hospitalized after stabbing

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety reported an assault that occurred on Cherry Street, early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m.

Mankato Public safety said Christopher Cook, 20, stabbed a 56 year old man on the 100 block of Cherry Street, outside the bus shelter. Authorities believe the two knew one another, and the incident stemmed from an argument over alcohol.

The suspect was quickly identified and arrested by police. The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery and is currently recovering.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Mankato.
Motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection of Hwy. 14, 3rd Ave in Mankato
Cardinals go on to win 27-6.
Big plays power Fairmont past Waseca in section championship
Ski lift at Mount Kato in Mankato, Minn.
Mount Kato planning to open amid warm temperatures, staffing shortage
Crews responded to a fire at Wells Concrete Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Wells, Minn.
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Wells Concrete
Scarlets post another shutout while the Eagles upset top-ranked Blooming Prairie.
Mankato West, Maple River football teams heading to state

Latest News

Mayo Clinic Health System says now that appointments can be scheduled for the youngest age...
Mayo Clinic Health System offers tips on preparing kids for vaccine
Mankato Public Safety said Christopher Cook, 20, stabbed a 56-year-old man on the 100 block of...
Stabbing
Mayo Clinic Health System says now that appointments can be scheduled for the youngest age...
MCHS Vax Tips
GreenSeam announced the 2021 honorees that will be recognized at the Greater Mankato Awards &...
GreenSeam announces award honorees