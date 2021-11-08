Man hospitalized after stabbing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety reported an assault that occurred on Cherry Street, early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m.

Mankato Public safety said Christopher Cook, 20, stabbed a 56 year old man on the 100 block of Cherry Street, outside the bus shelter. Authorities believe the two knew one another, and the incident stemmed from an argument over alcohol.

The suspect was quickly identified and arrested by police. The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery and is currently recovering.

