Mayo Clinic Health System offers tips on preparing kids for vaccine

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As children between the ages of 5-11 have now been approved to take the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Mayo Clinic Health System is offering tips on how to make the vaccinations easier for you and your children.

MCHS says now that appointments can be scheduled for the youngest age group to receive the vaccine, it is important that you communicate with your child about the vaccine, to let them know about the appointment days beforehand and talk them through the steps.

They also say things like not using the word “shot” and to use words like “poke.”

Today, the state of Minnesota is reporting 4,253 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths

