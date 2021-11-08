Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rochester man arrested after police chase in Blue Earth, Waseca counties

FILE — A Rochester man was arrested Monday afternoon after a police chase in Blue Earth and...
FILE — A Rochester man was arrested Monday afternoon after a police chase in Blue Earth and Waseca counties.(WBAY)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Rochester man was arrested Monday afternoon after a police chase in Blue Earth and Waseca counties.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a residence near the intersection of Highway 14 and 626th Avenue in Mankato for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

A resident reported seeing a white Chevy Tahoe pull onto his property and drive behind a shed. The driver of the Tahoe fled the scene through picked cornfields when a deputy arrived.

The deputy was able to track the license plate of the vehicle and learned that the Tahoe was reportedly stolen from Jordan, Minnesota.

The pursuit continued east on Highway 14, exited near Janesville, and then went north on Waseca County Road 18/West Elysian Lake Road. The pursuit ended when the Tahoe became stuck in a slough after driving through fields again near West Elysian Lake Road and 425th Avenue in Waseca County.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody at the scene.

The vehicle then caught fire soon after the suspect was arrested. The fire then spread to the slough.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from the area assisted, and several fire departments worked together in an effort to stop the spread of the fire.

The driver was later identified as 24-year-old Donovan Tomas Egilsson of Rochester.

Egilsson remains in custody on charges related to the incident, including fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of the stolen property.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Mankato.
Motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection of Hwy. 14, 3rd Ave in Mankato
The motorcycle driver who died following a crash with a truck in Mankato, Saturday afternoon,...
KMSU Blues host killed in weekend crash
Ski lift at Mount Kato in Mankato, Minn.
Mount Kato planning to open amid warm temperatures, staffing shortage
Cardinals go on to win 27-6.
Big plays power Fairmont past Waseca in section championship
The Madelia Police Department remain on the lookout for two individuals who attempted to break...
Madelia police on the lookout for two involved in burglary

Latest News

FILE — An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Fort Dodge Sunday.
Shooting in Iowa town critically injures 18-year-old man
FILE — A judge has determined a defendant from South Dakota accused in a 1974 slaying in...
Cold case slaying defendant incompetent for trial in MN
FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks Head Coach Matt Margenthaler, left, talks to his team during a...
Experienced core returns to lead Mavericks men’s basketball team
Experienced core returns to lead Mavericks men’s basketball team