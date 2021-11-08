Rochester man arrested after police chase in Blue Earth, Waseca counties

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Rochester man was arrested Monday afternoon after a police chase in Blue Earth and Waseca counties.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a residence near the intersection of Highway 14 and 626th Avenue in Mankato for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

A resident reported seeing a white Chevy Tahoe pull onto his property and drive behind a shed. The driver of the Tahoe fled the scene through picked cornfields when a deputy arrived.

The deputy was able to track the license plate of the vehicle and learned that the Tahoe was reportedly stolen from Jordan, Minnesota.

The pursuit continued east on Highway 14, exited near Janesville, and then went north on Waseca County Road 18/West Elysian Lake Road. The pursuit ended when the Tahoe became stuck in a slough after driving through fields again near West Elysian Lake Road and 425th Avenue in Waseca County.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken into custody at the scene.

The vehicle then caught fire soon after the suspect was arrested. The fire then spread to the slough.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from the area assisted, and several fire departments worked together in an effort to stop the spread of the fire.

The driver was later identified as 24-year-old Donovan Tomas Egilsson of Rochester.

Egilsson remains in custody on charges related to the incident, including fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of the stolen property.

