SCC to promote first generation students

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College will be joining other colleges across the country in observing today as National First Generation College Celebration Day.

To recognize SCC’s many first generation students and inviting them to share their stories. SCC students will stop by a special table in the atrium of the college’s Faribault Campus and near the bookstore on the North Mankato Campus today, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

They will be able to enjoy candy, games and prizes, as well as submit their stories and photos, which will be placed on a display board as inspiration to other current and future first generation students.

