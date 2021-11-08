Your Photos
Shooting in Iowa town critically injures 18-year-old man

FILE — An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Fort Dodge Sunday.
FILE — An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Fort Dodge Sunday.(Josh Shanley | 911.photography - stock.adobe.co)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Fort Dodge Sunday.

Fort Dodge police said the shooting was reported around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found the man with gunshot wounds in his abdomen.

The Messenger reports the victim was taken to an area hospital and later flown to a hospital in Des Moines for treatment.

Investigators determined that the shooting took place inside an apartment before the victim fled. He was found in a nearby parking lot.

Police found a gun after the shooting and investigators interviewed witnesses on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

