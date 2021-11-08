Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Twins hire former Padres manager Tingler as bench coach

FILE - San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler looks from the dugout before a baseball game...
FILE - San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler looks from the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Miami. Former San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler was hired Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, as bench coach of the Minnesota Twins.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler was hired Monday as bench coach of the Minnesota Twins, who also picked David Popkins as their new hitting coach.

Tingler went 116-106 over two seasons with the Padres, who made the playoffs in 2020 but collapsed down the stretch this year, resulting in his dismissal.

Prior to his time in San Diego, Tingler spent 13 seasons in a variety of roles with the Texas Rangers. The 40-year-old Tingler was drafted as an outfielder by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2003 and played parts of four seasons in the minor leagues before turning to coaching.

The 31-year-old Popkins was the hitting coach for the Class A Great Lakes Loons in 2021, a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate. Popkins played three minor league seasons as an outfielder in the St. Louis Cardinals system and three years of independent league ball, before going into coaching.

Tingler fills the void left when Mike Bell died of cancer in March.

Popkins replaces Edgar Varela, who was reassigned to a minor league role.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Mankato.
Motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection of Hwy. 14, 3rd Ave in Mankato
The motorcycle driver who died following a crash with a truck in Mankato, Saturday afternoon,...
KMSU Blues host killed in weekend crash
Ski lift at Mount Kato in Mankato, Minn.
Mount Kato planning to open amid warm temperatures, staffing shortage
Cardinals go on to win 27-6.
Big plays power Fairmont past Waseca in section championship
The Madelia Police Department remain on the lookout for two individuals who attempted to break...
Madelia police on the lookout for two involved in burglary

Latest News

FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks Head Coach Matt Margenthaler, left, talks to his team during a...
Experienced core returns to lead Mavericks men’s basketball team
Experienced core returns to lead Mavericks men’s basketball team
Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz crosses first in Class AA.
Area runners compete at state cross country meet
St. Peter hosted section volleyball action Saturday afternoon.
WEM, Cleveland come up short in section volleyball