Albert Lea’s Dr. Michael Funk named Minnesota Superintendent of the Year

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Association of School Administrators announced Tuesday that Dr. Michael Funk, superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools, was named the 2022 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year.

As the Minnesota honoree, Funk is a candidate among other state recipients for National Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced during the American Association of School Administrators National Conference on Education on Feb. 17-19 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Funk was selected to receive the award by a panel of representatives from a variety of Minnesota education organizations. Nominees are evaluated on how each candidate demonstrates leadership for learning, communication skills, professionalism and community involvement.

“It is clear that Dr. Funk is a student-centered superintendent who has a sharp focus on equity and leadership development,” MASA Executive Director Deb Henton said. “Dr. Funk is an exceptional model of leadership for his students, regional peers, and across the entire state of Minnesota. We are very proud to have Dr. Funk represent our administrators as Minnesota’s Superintendent of the Year.”

Under his leadership, Albert Lea Area Schools’ district-wide graduate rates increased from 68% to 81% between 2012 and 2021. The district also saw increases in graduation rates increase between 26% and 44% among Hispanic students. English language learners, special education students, and students on free and reduced meal programs.

Funk became the superintendent at Albert Lea Area Schools in 2009. Prior to that, he was the superintendent of the Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian (BOLD) School District. He has also served as a high school principal in Pepin, Wisconsin, and taught high school social studies at Dover-Eyota.

Funk served 30 years in the Army National Guard, retiring in 2018 at the rank of Colonel. He is an active member of the MASA and AASA.

Funk is active within his community. His involvement includes serving as a trustee for the Mayo Clinic Health System of Albert Lea and Austin, Albert Lea-Freeborn County Board of Directors, Daybreaker’s Kiwanis, United Way of Freeborn County, and the Freeborn County Family Services Collaborative Board.

