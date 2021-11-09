Your Photos
Community remembers Mark Halverson

Halverson died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members are mourning the loss of a prominent attorney, activist and radio host.

Mark Halverson died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

Marian Determan, his longtime friend and legal assistant, said he left behind a legacy of advocacy and volunteerism.

“The amount he gave to the community is important,” Determan stated.

In addition to his practice of law, Halverson held many titles.

“Everything was important to him,” added Determan.

Halverson took on leadership roles in the Blue Earth County DFL Party, Save the Kasota Prairie, Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council and more.

He was best known to music lovers as a KMSU radio personality.

Gary Campbell hosted Blues Before Monday with Halverson for more than 30 years.

He said the loss is immeasurable.

“It’s really hard for me to realize that he’s gone, and he’s been such a lifelong friend,” Campbell explained.

Campbell will continue hosting Blues Before Monday, but it won’t be the same without Halverson.

He stated, “He’s just a part of the radio station. It’s just not gonna be the same with him gone from the family.”

KMSU honored Halverson in its broadcast Monday morning.

His family will hold a memorial service in the spring.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

