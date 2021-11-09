Construction on Hwy 169 nearing end

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction on Highway 169 from Winnebago to Vernon Center is nearly complete.

MNDOT says the 13-mile resurfacing and maintenance project has about one more week until its finished.

Commuters may experience short-term delays near Amboy as crews wrap up minor construction in the area.

According to MNDOT, Minnesota Paving and Materials of Rogers was awarded the project with a bid of more than four-point-two million dollars.

