Deputies: 12-year-old girl killed in utility vehicle crash

FILE — A 12-year-old girl was killed when the utility vehicle she was driving in northeastern Iowa overturned and pinned her, sheriff’s officials said.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WINTHROP, Iowa (AP) — A 12-year-old girl was killed when the utility vehicle she was driving in northeastern Iowa overturned and pinned her, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash happened Sunday evening in Buchanan County southeast of Winthrop, sheriff’s deputies said. Investigators said the girl was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV and carrying a passenger when she lost control on a county road and rolled over into a ditch. The girl was pinned under the UTV, deputies said.

The passenger — also a juvenile — was not injured. Officials said the girl was flown to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officials did not immediately release the girl’s name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

