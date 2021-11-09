Hilltop Hy-Vee pharmacy opens up a drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Hilltop Hy-Vee pharmacy on Adams Street has opened up a drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing area.

Patients can receive same-day test results in as few as 30 minutes to up to one day after completing the test.

The test is available for $119 by appointment, only at the Hilltop Hy-Vee, Monday through Friday, from 9-11 a.m.

Patients can register for a test appointment by visiting the Hy-Vee website under Covid testing and selecting the rapid PCR testing option to schedule a time, location and receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment.

