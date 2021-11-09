Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hockey Day Minnesota organizers seeking hundreds of volunteers

By Marissa Voss
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In just over two months, the City of Mankato will play host to Hockey Day Minnesota, and they’re looking for volunteers to fill some key spots.

According to the Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato Committee, the hockey extravaganza needs around 900 shifts to be filled.

They are asking for around 300 to 400 volunteers who will do three to four shifts.

The committee is looking for outdoor hockey enthusiasts.

There are a variety of tasks that need to be completed for the big event.

We are looking for volunteers to help us during the 8 days of events with Hockey Day Minnesota 2022! If you like the...

Posted by Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato on Sunday, November 7, 2021

”Volunteers will need ticket takers, we will need ushers, we will need people in our entertainment tent. Out in the Hockey Day Village, where there is going to be lots of activities and vendors. There is going to be a couple of sheets of auxiliary ice, so families can come skate on their own when they have time up here during Hockey Day. So, just managing the rinks there,” explained Kaaren Grabianowski, a Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee member.

If you would like to volunteer for a shift, visit the Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Mankato.
Motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection of Hwy. 14, 3rd Ave in Mankato
The motorcycle driver who died following a crash with a truck in Mankato, Saturday afternoon,...
KMSU Blues host killed in weekend crash
Mankato Public Safety said Christopher Cook, 20, stabbed a 56-year-old man on the 100 block of...
Man hospitalized after stabbing
Ski lift at Mount Kato in Mankato, Minn.
Mount Kato planning to open amid warm temperatures, staffing shortage
The Madelia Police Department remain on the lookout for two individuals who attempted to break...
Madelia police on the lookout for two involved in burglary

Latest News

Mark Halverson
Community remembers Mark Halverson
Community remembers Mark Halverson
Hockey Day Minnesota organizers seeking hundreds of volunteers
US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions