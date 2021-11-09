Hockey Day Minnesota organizers seeking hundreds of volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In just over two months, the City of Mankato will play host to Hockey Day Minnesota, and they’re looking for volunteers to fill some key spots.

According to the Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato Committee, the hockey extravaganza needs around 900 shifts to be filled.

They are asking for around 300 to 400 volunteers who will do three to four shifts.

The committee is looking for outdoor hockey enthusiasts.

There are a variety of tasks that need to be completed for the big event.

We are looking for volunteers to help us during the 8 days of events with Hockey Day Minnesota 2022! If you like the... Posted by Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato on Sunday, November 7, 2021

”Volunteers will need ticket takers, we will need ushers, we will need people in our entertainment tent. Out in the Hockey Day Village, where there is going to be lots of activities and vendors. There is going to be a couple of sheets of auxiliary ice, so families can come skate on their own when they have time up here during Hockey Day. So, just managing the rinks there,” explained Kaaren Grabianowski, a Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato committee member.

If you would like to volunteer for a shift, visit the Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato Facebook page.

