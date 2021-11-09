Your Photos
Hospital sued by employees fired for refusing vaccine

FILE - Twenty medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota...
FILE - Twenty medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota after they were terminated for refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine. They claim Northfield Hospital and Clinics in Northfield failed to accommodate their religious beliefs and serious health conditions as reasons for rejecting the vaccine.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Some medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota after they were terminated for refusing to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The 20 plaintiffs, which include a doctor, registered nurses and other medical staff, filed their lawsuit in U.S. District Court Monday alleging they were fired without just cause. They claim Northfield Hospital and Clinics in Northfield failed to accommodate their religious beliefs and serious health conditions as reasons for rejecting the vaccine.

Northfield says it stands by its vaccination policy and that full vaccination of its employees is the best way to protect patients, staff, and the community.

