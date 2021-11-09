Howard Lake woman dies in Highway 7 crash

WINSTEAD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A Howard Lake woman died following a crash on Highway 7 near Winsted Township in McLeod County around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Minnesota State Patrol said Marlana Denise Mogenson, 66, was traveling southbound on Babcock Avenue on Highway 7 when her vehicle collided with an eastbound cargo truck.

Mogensen was pronounced dead on the scene while the other driver was transported to Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the incident report, both drivers were wearing seats and alcohol was not involved.

