Jurassic Quest exhibit to come to Minneapolis next year

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America is back, bigger and better than ever...and it’s coming to Minnesota!

More than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs are set to delight Minneapolis-area families when Jurassic Quest heads to the Minneapolis Convention Center, this upcoming February.

Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March, last year, due to the pandemic.

It will come with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family, including more than 100 lifelike dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities

