Man sought out judge’s condo for video about Potter trial

Cortez Rice livestreamed himself standing outside the door of the unit he said belonged to Judge Regina Chu at the same time protesters gathered outside. The demonstrators were there to demand that the trial of ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter be broadcast.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A man who filmed himself outside the door of a Minneapolis condominium unit he believed belonged to the judge presiding over the trial of a former Twin Cities police officer charged with manslaughter says his actions were about transparency--and not intimidation.

Cortez Rice livestreamed himself standing outside the door of the unit he said belonged to Judge Regina Chu at the same time protesters gathered outside. The demonstrators were there to demand that the trial of ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter be broadcast.

Potter, who is white, is accused of shooting and killing Daunte Wright, who was Black.

Rice said in an interview with the Star Tribune that he just wanted to be heard.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

