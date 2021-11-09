Mankato Marathon looking for one more benefactor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon is in search of one new benefactor to round out the 2022 Charities Program.

Through the Mankato Marathon Charities Program, five chosen qualifying 501 charities recruit up to four Champion Runners who will fundraise on its behalf and run in one of the Mankato Marathon races including the Full Marathon, Marathon Relay, Half Marathon and 10K or 5K.

This year alone, the Mankato Marathon Charity Program raised $12,440 for its five chosen local charities.

Interested local charities can find an application on the Mankato Marathon website. Applications are due Nov. 22.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.