Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Marathon looking for one more benefactor

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Marathon is in search of one new benefactor to round out the 2022 Charities Program.

Through the Mankato Marathon Charities Program, five chosen qualifying 501 charities recruit up to four Champion Runners who will fundraise on its behalf and run in one of the Mankato Marathon races including the Full Marathon, Marathon Relay, Half Marathon and 10K or 5K.

This year alone, the Mankato Marathon Charity Program raised $12,440 for its five chosen local charities.

Interested local charities can find an application on the Mankato Marathon website. Applications are due Nov. 22.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Mankato.
Motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection of Hwy. 14, 3rd Ave in Mankato
Mankato Public Safety said Christopher Cook, 20, stabbed a 56-year-old man on the 100 block of...
Man hospitalized after stabbing
FILE — A Rochester man was arrested Monday afternoon after a police chase in Blue Earth and...
Rochester man arrested after police chase in Blue Earth, Waseca counties
The motorcycle driver who died following a crash with a truck in Mankato, Saturday afternoon,...
KMSU Blues host killed in weekend crash
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent

Latest News

More than 100 photorealistic dinosaurs are set to delight Minneapolis-area families when the...
Jurassic Quest exhibit to come to Minneapolis next year
MnDot seeks $50 million through INFRA grant program to expand roadways to four lanes between...
MnDOT to celebrate finished Hwy 14 expansion project
Kelsey and Lisa stop by Ouren Instruments in St. Peter to face the music.
Former Bethany Lutheran College professor finds his musical calling
The Hilltop Hy-Vee pharmacy has opened up a drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing area. The test is...
Hilltop Hy-Vee pharmacy opens up a drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing area