MDH turns to TikTok to help teens break from e-cig dependence

Dr. Rose Marie Leslie, a family medicine physician with nearly 1 million followers on TikTok,, is joining MDH in the fight against the rising trend of e-cigarette dependence among teens who vape.(KEYC News 12)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is teaming with Dr. Rose Marie Leslie, a family medicine physician, with nearly 1 million followers on TikTok, to help fight the growing trend of e-cigarette dependence among teens who vape.

Data from the 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey (MYTS) revealed that 70.4% of Minnesota teens who used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days reported signs of e-cigarette dependence.

Looking at one specific sign of dependence, frequent use of e-cigarettes, both national and Minnesota data show that about a third of teens who use e-cigarettes are using them frequently.

Specifically, 34.9% of teens nationally and 33.6% of teens in Minnesota who use e-cigarettes are using them frequently. In Minnesota, this is a significant increase, nearly doubling from the last survey in 2017.

While recent news at the national level focused on potentially encouraging data showing a lower percentage of teens using e-cigarettes overall, MDH is concerned about dependence among those teens who continue to use e-cigarettes.

“Teens are more susceptible to nicotine addiction due to their developing brains, and nicotine use during adolescence can have permanent impacts on learning, memory, attention and mood,” said MDH Senior Research Scientist Sharrilyn Helgertz. “Given the long-lasting impacts, it is concerning to see an increase in Minnesota teens reporting signs of nicotine dependence.”

As a result, MDH is engaging teens using another approach: TikTok,

Seven out of 10 teens are using the popular social media app, according to 2020 data by Statista.

In her videos, Dr. Leslie discusses how nicotine products like e-cigarettes can be harmful to teens’ developing brains and shares teen-focused resources like My Life, My Quit, a program offered through MDH for teens looking to quit e-cigarettes or other commercial tobacco products.

“TikTok has been an outlet for me to break through the noise and reach young people with health information that is quick and simple to digest, and also entertaining,” said Dr. Leslie. “Highlighting resources like My Life, My Quit to help teens break free from nicotine dependence has been a natural fit.”

One promising finding is more than half of teens using commercial tobacco hope to quit, according to the MYTS survey, with 57.3% of students who currently use tobacco reported having intentions to quit, and 52.4% of students who currently use tobacco were interested in receiving help to quit if offered at no cost.

Dr. Leslie’s work supporting My Life, My Quit is helping connect teens to free support. My Life, My Quit provides free and confidential support.

