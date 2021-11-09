Your Photos
Minnesota State Mankato taking part in Global Entrepreneurship Week

By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato is taking part in Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Now through Friday, the university will host several events to educate community members about business and economics. They will cover a variety of topics ranging from marketing on TikTok to starting a business during the pandemic.

Each event is free and open to the public.

Global Entrepreneurship Week aims to connect people with professionals in the field. MSU hopes the sessions will encourage aspiring entrepreneurs in the area.

“Getting together with other entrepreneurs, hearing their stories, feeling like ‘ok, they’ve overcome this, I can overcome this too,’ finding new tools that you can use to help you make your life a little easier, so you’re not up at 1 a.m.,” explained Yvonne Cariveau, volunteer coordinator for Global Entrepreneurship Week. that’s what I love about Global Entrepreneurship Week. It’s support, and it’s encouragement, and it’s ‘hey, you can do this.’”

Visit Minnesota State Mankato’s website for more information about the upcoming events and to learn more.

