MnDOT to celebrate finished Hwy 14 expansion project

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced a public celebration event for the Highway 14 expansion project will be on the highway at the Dodge County Road 3 interchange today.

The celebration will be held at 10 a.m. and will mark the opening of traffic on the new Hwy 14 route between Dodge Center and Owatonna.

A program of speakers will provide remarks and the Triton High School Band will play the national anthem to start the ceremony. A ceremonial ribbon cutting is planned after the event.

Motorists are reminded that construction work will still continue at the site as crews prepare to open the road to traffic. There is additional work that will take place on the project site to fully complete the project by spring to early summer of next year.

