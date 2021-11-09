Your Photos
Reward offered for missing Bismarck High School senior

Chase Hurdle was last seen the morning of Nov. 2 on foot near Memorial Bridge. Authorities...
Chase Hurdle was last seen the morning of Nov. 2 on foot near Memorial Bridge. Authorities issued a Silver Alert for him Nov. 4, alerting the public to his disappearance, The Bismarck Tribune reported.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The father of a missing Bismarck High School senior is offering a reward for information that helps authorities find his son.

Darius Hurdle, of Minneapolis, said the reward of $5,000 to $10,000 would be distributed after 18-year-old Chase Hurdle is found. Chase has been missing for more than a week.

“We have that available as an incentive for anyone that gives us a lead that leads to us finding him,” Darius Hurdle said.

Chase Hurdle has had amnesia issues and also went missing in July, his father said. He couldn’t remember his name, and police took him to a local hospital.

***MISSING PERSON. PLEASE SHARE*** ​On November 2, 2021 at about 1:20 PM Bismarck Police were notified about Chase...

Posted by Bismarck Police Department on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Chase was last seen the morning of Nov. 2 on foot near Memorial Bridge. Authorities issued a Silver Alert for him Nov. 4, alerting the public to his disappearance, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

Family members have placed flyers at several parks in Bismarck and Mandan asking anyone with information about Chase to contact authorities.

“We just want him to come home and let him know we’re here to help,” Darius Hurdle said. “If anyone sees him, offer him help or take him to a hospital.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

