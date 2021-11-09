South Central College celebrates first-generation students

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Taylor Benton and Vicky Coroado know what it was like to become parents while still in high school.

After graduating, they both decided to continue their educations, becoming first-generation college students.

“My family wasn’t notorious for going to school or really pursuing anything outside of entry-level jobs, and I wanted to provide my son with something better than what I had. I knew the only way to do that was to start school and to find a career,” Benton said.

“My parents moved up to the United States when they were in their teens. So, they never finished high school. They barely got their GED as adults, so I kind of wanted to do something for my daughter. I had her at 17, so I kind of wanted to show her that I could continue doing more,” Coroado explained.

That’s why South Central College and TRIO are observing National First-Generation College Celebration Day for students like Benton and Coroado who are breaking the mold.

“You earn that credential and that you do graduate So, we want you to be proud of coming here, being accepted, starting your educational journey, but you will be even more proud when you complete your degree.”

“So much support from the college itself. From everyone here, helping me to reach my goals,” Benton said.

Monday’s celebration featured a table with games, prizes, and, most of all, a board with staff and student stories about being first-generation students that served motivation for anyone else whose story needs to be shared or has yet to be written.

“It inspires others to show that you are a first-generation college student, and you can tell your story. Hopefully, tell others to come and do the same.”

Being a first-generation student comes with its difficulties, but the end reward is worth all of the trials and tribulations.

“I feel an immense amount of pride in showing him that, no matter what obstacles come in your way, you are going to be able to achieve whatever goals you set as long as you work hard,” Benton added.

