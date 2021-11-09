Supply chain issues could affect Thanksgiving turkeys

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — Grocery stores see over 100% increase in turkey sales during the month of November, but challenges over the past year may impact the availability of certain types of turkey.

Larry Schultz is an organic turkey farmer in Owatonna.

He says it used to take him three weeks to get certain packaging products for his business. Now it’s taking up to 8 weeks.

He blames it on labor shortages across the supply chain, while he’s also putting in more hours with a smaller staff.

”It gets crazy. I always say the next week and the next two weeks are the busiest weeks of my whole year because everything comes into like a fall harvest,” Schultz said.

Nationally, Butterball Food Service says there could be fewer small turkeys available this year because of logistical issues.

Consumer experts say you could end up paying more at the grocery store for smaller turkeys because of the smaller supply.

