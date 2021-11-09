Your Photos
Woman receives life for role in killing of real estate agent

FILE — A former probation officer was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for her role in the kidnapping and killing of a Minneapolis real estate agent.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former probation officer was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for her role in the kidnapping and killing of a Minneapolis real estate agent.

A Hennepin County jury in September found Elsa Segura, 29, of Fridley, guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder in the New Year’s Eve 2019 killing of Monique Baugh. The sentence does not allow for the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say Segura lured Baugh to a phony home showing in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. Baugh was found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley.

Investigators say two men convicted in the case were part of a scheme aimed at getting to Baugh’s boyfriend, who had a feud with a former business associate and drug dealer. Baugh’s boyfriend was shot and wounded during an altercation after Baugh was kidnapped.

Two other co-defendants in the case, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, were previously sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the kidnapping and murder of Baugh.

“How cruel and callous the defendant was to participate in a plan that resulted in the murder of a young woman. It is a tragedy beyond words, as two children have been left behind without their mother,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said.

Segura did not speak at sentencing.

