Bethany Lutheran College holds groundbreaking ceremony for wellness center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College keeps expanding, and growing every year this year is no exception.

College officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for their state of the art wellness center.

“It just checks so many boxes for the future of Bethany as people have said. It is really a game changer for the Bethany campus,” President of the Bethany Lutheran College Gene Pfeifer said.

The project aims to give BLC an edge over other colleges in the area, and put them on the map in the state of Minnesota for Division III.

“An entire community to bring this project to fruition, but we are so happy for our student body that they get to reap the benefits,” Pfeifer explained.

Construction starts within the week, and will last around 14 months.

Doors should open in 2023 which cannot come soon enough for Bethany.

“For the next year or so, we are going to be talking about this with our students. With prospective students and really building momentum for that 2022 to spring 23 academic year. Where we can finally say here you go, this is for you,” Pfeifer stated.

The center is designed to compliment everything BLC has already built whether broadening their property, helping students succeed or making the campus feel more like home.

“You can build beautiful buildings, but like I said it’s the heartbeat that keeps encouraging our young people to make themselves better in this world and Bethany has that,” Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said.

Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad can attest to that considering her own daughter attended Bethany.

“As soon as we walked in the door, the caring that they showed. Talking with her and encouraging her to just try it. She excelled, she excelled because of Bethany College and the staff. It isn’t just the college, it’s the staff and the people that are here that helped her. She graduated in 93′ from Bethany and she went on to get her degree in interior design and construction management from the university.”

