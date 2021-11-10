Drummers Garden Center & Floral hosting 23rd annual Caring Rose Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drummers wants people to donate two cans of food for the hungry and they will give you a dozen roses for only $10.

Drummers says the food you donate will go to a nearby food service center which will distribute it to the community who needs it most.

It’s their way of helping before the Thanksgiving season with the holiday season less than 2 weeks away.

Especially since the prices of flowers have gone up since the pandemic, the new price of a single rose is $4.

“It’s a great time to get roses, a lot of people just buy them for themselves since it is such a great deal. To give them to another family member or friends. A lot of people give them to people in the nursing homes that sort of thing, assisted living. So, just a great time to get roses and help out the community,” Drummers Garden Center & Floral floral manager Kari Kantack said.

The Caring Rose Week goes until the 13th which is this upcoming Saturday.

