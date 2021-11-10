Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Drummers Garden Center & Floral hosting 23rd annual Caring Rose Week

The Caring Rose Week goes until the 13th which is this upcoming Saturday
The Caring Rose Week goes until the 13th which is this upcoming Saturday
The Caring Rose Week goes until the 13th which is this upcoming Saturday(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drummers wants people to donate two cans of food for the hungry and they will give you a dozen roses for only $10.

Drummers says the food you donate will go to a nearby food service center which will distribute it to the community who needs it most.

It’s their way of helping before the Thanksgiving season with the holiday season less than 2 weeks away.

Especially since the prices of flowers have gone up since the pandemic, the new price of a single rose is $4.

“It’s a great time to get roses, a lot of people just buy them for themselves since it is such a great deal. To give them to another family member or friends. A lot of people give them to people in the nursing homes that sort of thing, assisted living. So, just a great time to get roses and help out the community,” Drummers Garden Center & Floral floral manager Kari Kantack said.

The Caring Rose Week goes until the 13th which is this upcoming Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Mankato.
Motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection of Hwy. 14, 3rd Ave in Mankato
Mankato Public Safety said Christopher Cook, 20, stabbed a 56-year-old man on the 100 block of...
Man hospitalized after stabbing
FILE — A Rochester man was arrested Monday afternoon after a police chase in Blue Earth and...
Rochester man arrested after police chase in Blue Earth, Waseca counties
Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
The motorcycle driver who died following a crash with a truck in Mankato, Saturday afternoon,...
KMSU Blues host killed in weekend crash

Latest News

North's Clothes Closet box at St. Peter Middle School
St. Peter middle schooler hosts winter clothing drive
St. Peter middle schooler hosts winter clothing drive
Handball to University participant with virtual reality headset
YWCA and MSU team up to get girls into STEM
Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla looks to pass against Northwestern during the first half of an...
Iowa QB Alex Padilla preparing for 1st start against Gophers