Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Judge changes course, allows video coverage of Potter trial

FILE — Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin...
FILE — Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Live video coverage will be allowed in the trial of a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright after the judge overseeing the case reversed herself Tuesday, citing the state of the pandemic.

Judge Regina Chu had ruled in August that she would not allow recording or livestreaming of Kim Potter’s trial, which is due to start Nov. 30. Under Minnesota court rules, audio and video coverage of a criminal trial is usually barred unless all parties consent, and Potter has not agreed to it. But a different judge made an exception for the trial earlier this year of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

A coalition of media organizations including The Associated Press made a fresh plea last week for reconsideration, saying “reasonable and meaningful” public and media access to the proceedings requires live coverage under current conditions.

Chu issued an order Tuesday granting their request, saying her expectation that COVID-19 would be on the wane by the time the trial starts has not come true. She noted that infection and hospitalization rates in Minnesota continue to rise.

“Ongoing pandemic concerns are front and center in informing this Court to reconsider its original decision prohibiting A/V coverage,” Chu wrote. “Furthermore, public and media interest in the case appears to be more substantial than originally thought. ... It simply does not make sense given the current state of the pandemic to take unnecessary risks to public health and safety.”

Potter, a former Brooklyn Center officer, fatally shot Wright, a 20-year-old motorist, on April 11. She has said she meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun as Wright was trying to drive away from officers. She’s charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter.

Chu wrote that Chauvin’s trial — Minnesota first criminal case in which cameras were allowed from start to finish — “should allay any trepidations about cameras in the courtroom.” She issued a set of ground rules that were similar to those Judge Peter Cahill used for regulating access to Chauvin’s trial. Only two pool reporters will be allowed into the courtroom at a time, while Chu will allow three Wright family members at a time.

After Chauvin’s trial, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea approvingly ordered a court advisory committee to study whether the current rules on audio and video coverage should be amended, and to report back by next July 1.

Chu made a point out of saying her decision to allow audio and video coverage was “most emphatically” not influenced by a protest by some activists outside her home Saturday night. She said it had no bearing on her ruling.

“The bedrock of our democracy is the rule of law and that means we must have an independent judiciary and judges who can make decisions independent of the political winds that are blowing, protests or attempts at intimidation,” she wrote. “Judges sometimes properly change their minds because of changed circumstances — the Court has here.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother Amanda Arroyo says her 16-year-old son received the COVID-19 vaccine without her consent...
Mom says teen son got COVID vaccine at CVS without her consent
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery
FILE — A 12-year-old girl was killed when the utility vehicle she was driving in northeastern...
Deputies: 12-year-old girl killed in utility vehicle crash
FILE - Twenty medical professionals are suing a city-owned hospital in southeastern Minnesota...
Hospital sued by employees fired for refusing vaccine
After unruly school board meetings across the country and frustrations with local meetings, the...
Mankato Area Public Schools holds school board meetings with new rules

Latest News

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm discusses measures on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, to...
Malcolm decries ‘alarming spike’ in Minnesota COVID-19 cases
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins...
No change to Cook’s status as Vikes RB faces assault lawsuit
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
‘Strong’ start to kids vaccine campaign, but challenges loom
More than 22 million infants around the world missed their first dose of the measles vaccine...
CDC warns measles are a ‘renewed threat’ as 22 million babies miss vaccine