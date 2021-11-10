Your Photos
Moorhead man sentenced for Jan. 6 participation in U.S. Capitol riot

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KEYC) - A Moorhead, Minnesota, man has been sentenced to probation, house arrest and community service for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot Jan. 6.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. Tuesday gave 32-year-old Kenneth Stotts 60 days of home confinement and two years of probation for his role in the insurrection as Congress was finalizing the 2020 presidential election results.

He must also perform 60 hours of community service.

Stotts previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other charges were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

Stotts was arrested by the FBI in northern Minnesota in March after he turned himself in.

